HILLSBORO—Lois Mae Kouba, age 89, passed away peacefully on Dec. 2, 2018. She was born in Oshkosh, to Cyril and Margaret Kronschnabel on May 24, 1929. Lois was united in marriage to L. Lawrence Kouba on June 10, 1950. Together they owned and operated Kouba Well Drilling in Hillsboro, Wis.
He preceded her in death on May 7, 2002. Survivors include her children, Daniel (Maureen) Kouba of Hillsboro, Robert (Christi) Kouba of Hillsboro, Jane (Guy) Koehler of Sparta, and Nancy (Scott) Kronn of Holmen; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and brother, Robert (Catherine) Kronschnabel.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at 11 a.m., at ST. ALOYSIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH in Hillsboro, Father Don Bauer officiating. Burial will be in the St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, Dilly, Wis. Friends may call at PICHA FUNERAL HOME on Thursday, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a rosary service at 3:30 p.m. and prayer service at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. The Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com.