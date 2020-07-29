Kostermann, Lynne

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON — Our family said an unexpected, but heartfelt goodbye to Lynne Kosterman on June 29, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. Hospitalized for complications from pneumonia, her body just wasn‘t strong enough for battle.

Lynne leaves behind husband Neil, with whom she was married 52 years. Lynne and Neil grew up together in Racine, graduated from Horlick High School, and lived in Madison multiple times before deciding to move to the Carolinas last summer. Sister Susan (Steven) Scher, and children Matt, Abby (Bruce) and Brady as well as grandchildren Maggie, Addie, Madeleine, Charlie and Lizzie will miss their time with Mimi in her creative “Project Land” studio.

Lynne, who became known as Mimi upon becoming a grandmother, was bright, curious, social, and immensely creative. She was much loved, and will be missed, but would certainly not want a “Pity Party.” So, we honor her wish, and when travel conditions permit, will celebrate her life with family and friends in Madison. Please send Neil an email at NeilKo@mac.com, if you wish to be kept informed.

