Kossow, Jean Denise

MADISON — Jean Denise Kossow, age 67, of Madison, passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at home. She was born on June 8, 1953, in Madison, the daughter of Everett "Red" and Dorothy (Horton) Bronson.

Jean graduated from Monona Grove High School in 1971. She married Jim Kossow on April 7, 1983, in Madison. Jean worked as a senior claim's representative at American Family Insurance for over 40 years and worked at Kohl's South Towne, in Madison part-time.

Jean was a lifetime member of VFW Post 7591. Her biggest joy was spending time with her family and her dogs. She enjoyed baking for her family and friends and she often received requests for her delicious recipes from them.

Jean is survived by her husband; daughter, Meghan (Jeff) Kossow-Schwartz; grandchildren, Jennifer, Saidey, Jesse, and John; siblings, Sharon Bronson, Jackie (Rod) Spors, and James (Diane) Bronson; sister-in-law, Karen (Jerry) Capps; brothers-in-law, Lester (Donna) Kossow and Roy Boyd; and many nieces and nephews that she held close to her heart. She was preceded in death by daughter, Alice Kossow; parents; parents-in-law; and siblings, Jeff Bronson and Kim Boyd.

Due to COVID-19, a private service for immediate family will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care. A public memorial will be held at a later date. Memorials may be gifted in Jean's name to VFW Post 7591. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care 5203 Monona Drive (608) 221-5420

