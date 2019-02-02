MADISON / FORT ATKINSON - Alice Jean Kossow, age 27, of Madison, passed away suddenly due to complications from an injury on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019.
Funeral Services will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. A full obituary will be published in Wednesday's edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.