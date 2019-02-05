MADISON / FORT ATKINSON - Alice Jean Kossow, age 27, of Madison, passed away suddenly as a result of an injury on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. She was born on May 20, 1991, in Madison, the daughter of Jim and Jean (Bronson) Kossow. Alice graduated from La Follette High School in 2009, and UW-Stout in 2016, with a degree in Apparel Design.
While in college Alice found her true passion, working with people with special needs. Recently, she developed a passion for dogs with disabilities and has been involved with several rescue groups.
Alice is survived by her children with paws, Molly, Nala, Sailor, Savannah and Biscuit; her parents; sister, Meghan (Jeff) Kossow-Schwartz; aunts, Karen (Jerry) Capps, Sharon Bronson and Jackie (Rod) Spors; uncles, Lester (Donna) Kossow, James (Diane) Bronson and Roy Boyd; nieces, Jennifer and Saidey; nephews, Jesse and John; cousins, Daryl (Briana) Spors, Derek (Erin) Spors, Barry (Katie) Spors, Brandon (Danielle) Boyd, Bridget Boyd and her daughter, Kamiah Boyd, Olivia Boyd (John Abene) and William Kossow; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents; aunt, Kim Boyd; and uncle, Jeff Bronson.
A Funeral Service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
Memorials may be made to St. Colletta of Wisconsin and Paddy's Paws. As Alice passed through this life, she touched the lives of everyone she met. She will be deeply missed by all.