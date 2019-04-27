MADISON / BANGOR, Maine—Carl J. Kosobud, born Oct. 7,1927, in Friendship, Wis., passed away April 8, 2019, in Maine, where he had lived for many years. He was the son of Frank F. and Dorothy (Crane) Kosobud.
He graduated from East High School in Madison in 1945, enlisted in the U.S. Navy for the end of the war, and later served in Korea. He received his Bachelor and Master of Science degrees from UW-Madison.
He married Rosemary Maciag in 1953, raising six children in Maine, where he worked as the city planner for Bangor. He had a strong interest in historic preservation, city parks and green spaces, designing the Kenduskeag Stream Riverwalk which was built in Bangor.
In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by a daughter, Gale Poulin; a son, Jon Kosobud; and a brother, Francis Kosobud and his wife, Joyce. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Rosemary Kosobud; children, Carl Kosobud and Lori Jonson of Madison, Paul Kosobud and wife Donna, and Craig Kosobud; five grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass will be held on April 29, 2019, at ST. MARY’S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Bangor. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.BrookingsSmith.com.