Kosmo, Susan Jean

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MCFARLAND - Susan Jean Kosmo, age 73, of McFarland, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, surrounded by her family and the caring staff at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg. Sue was born in Milwaukee on October 6,1946, to George and Irene (Ondrejech) Simon. She grew up in West Allis with her parents and younger brother Mark. Sue graduated from Mercy High School and later received a bachelor's degree in psychology from UW-Milwaukee and a master's degree in counseling and behavioral studies from UW-Madison.

Sue met the love of her life, Richard Glenn Kosmo, in graduate school. Sue and Dick were married on May 3, 1969, at St. Alloysius Catholic Church in West Allis. Sue was a loving and thoughtful mother and grandmother to two daughters and four grandchildren: Karen (Dennis) Schwedrsky, Emma and Nadia; and Tanya (Matt) Lancaster, Henry and Grace. Sue was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her husband, brother, children and grandchildren. Sue cherished the time and experiences she had with her family.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.