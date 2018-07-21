OREGON—Regina Frances Ace Koselke passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, July 19, 2018, at Sienna Meadows in Oregon. She was born on Jan. 18, 1919, to Clarence and Cora Egan in Oregon. Regina married her school sweetheart, Byron Ace on Sept. 28, 1936, and they were blessed with four children. He passed away in 1992. In 1995, she married Eugene Koselke. He passed away in 2005.
Regina worked for 30 years at Oscar Mayer and retired at the age of 62. Regina enjoyed her retirement, wintering in both Texas and at their beloved lake home in Winchester, Wis. She moved to Stoughton where she lived until age 97 when she moved to Sienna Crest in Oregon.
Regina is survived by her children, Darlene (Charles) Orvold, Darrell (Arlene) Ace and Jennifer (Ann) Cox; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Paul Cate; brother-in-law, Sammy Ace; nieces and nephews; and step-children and step-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; daughter, Joanne Cate; son-in-law, Charles Orvold Sr.; grandsons, David Ace and Charles Orvold Jr.; and sister, Rosemary Fletcher.
A private family gathering will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank Dr. Hefner and all the staff at Sienna Crest, Sienna Meadows and Agrace HospiceCare.
We can still hear her say, "Shut the door before the mosquitoes get in!" She will be forever remembered.