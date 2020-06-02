Kosbau, Joyce Ann

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

COTTAGE GROVE – Joyce Ann (Brandt) Kosbau, age 78, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 29, 2020, following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She leaves a legacy of grace, humor, humility, faith and love.

Joyce was born on Oct. 1, 1941, to Beatrice (Wold) and Chester Brandt. Raised in McFarland, Joyce spent her childhood surrounded by laughter and love. She had a gift of finding the greatest joy in the simplest blessings. She met the love of her life, Eugene (Gene) Kosbau, on a dance floor. Throughout their 58 years together, they remained a living example of love and commitment, dedication and compassion.