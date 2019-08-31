MADISON - Robert F. Kortsch, age 96, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital. A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
