CAMBRIDGE - Linda L. Korth, age 69, of Cambridge, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. Linda was born on Oct. 25, 1949, in Rockford, Ill., to Grover G. Peterson and Harriett L. (Johnson) Clausen. She spent her early life in Rockford and Murray, Ky., and settled in Cambridge, Wis. in 1984. She married Daniel C. Korth on June 23, 1990, at Grace Lutheran Church in Cambridge.
She taught speech and theater at Murray State University, where she was also an active member of Playhouse in the Park.
In Cambridge, she worked with her husband at Korth Construction and was the economic development director for the village. Linda attended Grace Lutheran Church where she sang in the choir. She was on the Cambridge Village Board of Trustees, founded Community Hope, and was an active member of the Friends of the Old School. She had a passion for community, theater and the arts, cooking, gardening, and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband; children, Cindy Korth Hoffman of Fort Atkinson, Kevin (Shawn) Korth of Cambridge, Heather (James) Lockwood of Saint Paul, Minn., Erik (Amethyst) Begley of Madison, Danielle (James) Lynch of San Antonio, Texas, and Emily (Tony Heredia) Korth of Madison; grandchildren, Mollie, Katie, Gracie, Eli, Isaiah, Danni, Myles, Buddy, Halle, and Amelia; and her brother, Chuck Peterson of Vacaville, Calif. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Memorial service will be at 6 p.m., Friday, May 10, 2019, at GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 501 Skogen Road, Cambridge, with the Rev. Jennifer Jelinek officiating. Friends may call at the church starting at 4 p.m. until the time of service at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to CART, Cambridge Area Resource Team, or the Cambridge Food Pantry. Nitardy Funeral Home in Cambridge is assisting the family.