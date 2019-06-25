MADISON—Betty May Korth, age 75, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 5701 Odana Road, Madison. Burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, Shawano. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com”Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
