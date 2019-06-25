MADISON—Betty May Korth, age 75, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 5701 Odana Road, Madison. Burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, Shawano. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com”Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Korth, Betty May
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.