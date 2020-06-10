Korth, Betty J.

MARSHALL - Betty J. Korth, 87, of Marshall passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Sienna Crest in Marshall.
A memorial service for Betty will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020 at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Waterloo with Rev. James Adomeit presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place at a later date at Medina Cemetery in Marshall.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Homes- Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Betty Korth as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.