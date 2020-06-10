Korth, Betty J.

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

A memorial service for Betty will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020 at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Waterloo with Rev. James Adomeit presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place at a later date at Medina Cemetery in Marshall.