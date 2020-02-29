Korbach, Gertrude Elizabeth

SPRING GREEN — Gertrude Elizabeth Korbach, age 101, of Spring Green, Wis., passed to the other side on Feb. 15, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 1 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Spring Green. Fr. John Silva will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church beginning at noon until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John’s Catholic Church. The RICHARDSON-STAFFORD FUNERAL HOME in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com.