Kopplin, Charles W.

MADISON/PORTAGE — Charles W. Kopplin, age 64, was called Home on Thursday, May 28, 2020. He was born in Portage on May 16, 1956, the son of William "Bill" and Janet (Mills) Kopplin.

Charles graduated from LaFollette High School in 1974 and worked as a mechanic. He is survived by his children, Amber Kopplin, Michael (Samantha Gartman) Kopplin; three step children; grandchildren, Zavier, Jordyn and Aerik Kopplin, and Aria and Lily Thompson; nine step-grandchildren; long time girlfriend, Sherri Baugh; brother, Carey Kopplin; and several aunts, uncles and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Charles will be laid to rest at Highland Memory Gardens. Please join Amber and Michael in celebrating Charles' life with a potluck at AHUSKA PARK, 400 E. Broadway, Monona, from 1:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

