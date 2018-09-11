MADISON—Rodger Howard Koppenhaver, age 76, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. He was born on Dec. 15, 1941, in Madison, the son of Albert and Valera (Zingler) Koppenhaver. Rodger graduated from Madison East High School in 1960, and Madison Police Academy in 1963. He served in the U.S. Army. While stationed in Fort Devens, Mass., Rodger met his future wife, Jean Senter. He and Jean were married in 1966. He worked as a police officer for the Madison Police Department, retiring in 1995.
Rodger was an avid hunter and fisherman, and enjoyed camping, biking and golfing. He also enjoyed his many years volunteering at the Meriter Unity Point Hospital’s Bistro. Family meant the world to Rodger. He especially loved the time spent with dear friends and family trips to New Hampshire, upper Michigan’s Keweenaw Peninsula and Florida.
Rodger is survived by his wife, Jean; son, Kevin (Robin) Koppenhaver; daughter, Kristin (Michael) Drewieck; granddaughters, Hannah and Kimberly; grandson, Jacob; brothers, Robert (Ann) Koppenhaver, Kenneth Koppenhaver and David Koppenhaver; and many other family members. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held at BASHFORD UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 329 North St., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, with a luncheon to follow at the church. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, and at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bashford United Methodist Church, Agrace HospiceCare, or a charity of the donor’s choice. Many thanks to the UW Hospital and Clinics Bone Marrow Transplant Department, Dr. Aric Hall, and Agrace HospiceCare.
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420