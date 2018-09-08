Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON—Rodger Howard Koppenhaver, age 76, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. Funeral services will be held at BASHFORD UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 329 North St., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, with a luncheon to follow at the church. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, and at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday. A full obituary will appear in Wednesday’s edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

