MADISON - Judith L. "Judy" Koppa, age 79, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare. Judy was born on March 19, 1939, in Madison, the daughter of Rolf and Inez (Harney) Lunde. She graduated from Madison East High School, class of 1957. Following graduation, Judy's career took her to UW-Madison to work for the Waisman Center and the Capital Planning and Budget office, and she also worked for the Mendota Mental Health Institute.
Judy was active in the community. She was a member of North Eastside Coalition, and volunteered at the Warner Park Community Center and in the Olbrich Gardens library. Judy was creative and appreciated the arts, and was a skilled seamstress. She always loved to dance, and was a member of the "Davis Darlings" with the Virginia Davis School of Dance, even in her later years. An avid music lover, Judy enjoyed classical, jazz and Big Band. She volunteered at the Overture Center as an usher and attended many musicals and plays. Her adoration for flowers earned her a Master Gardener title, and she found relaxation tending her natural-area yard.
Judy enjoyed traveling, including excursions to Mexico, South Korea, China, Portugal, Spain, and the Caribbean. Judy was an animal lover, having dogs most of her life. She had a sense of humor and optimism that few have, and we will miss her beautiful smile and laughter.
Judy is survived by her son, David Slightam; two step-daughters, Chris (Jerry) Schlichenmaier and Kathleen Koppa; two step-sons, Jhon (Ivonne Suryana) Koppa and Joel Koppa; sister, Jana Cordle; three grandsons, Sven (Dawn) Hansen, Eric Hansen and Gabriel Weldeslassie; five granddaughters, Lily Wilson-Koppa, Heather Hansen, Kirsten Hansen, Morgan Hansen and Estelle DiSalvo; and two dogs, Brit and Babs. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. John F. Koppa; and her parents.
A memorial gathering will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.
The family wishes to thank Judy's many friends, especially Karen and Mel, and the Agrace Hospice team for their caring support and assistance. Memorials may be made to the Dane County Humane Society, Habitat for Humanity or Olbrich Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.