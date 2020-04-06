Kopp, Wesly E.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DODGEVILLE - Wesly E. Kopp, age 88, of Dodgeville, Wis., formerly of Platteville, Wis., passed away at his home on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Wes was born on Dec. 31, 1931, in Platteville, the son of Elmer and Betty (Bell) Kopp. He was united in marriage with Gail Linder at the First Methodist Church in Platteville on Aug. 20, 1960. He was a graduate of Platteville High School.

Wes grew up on the family farm, and it was there he developed his interest in understanding, building, restoring and maintaining mechanical things. He built his first vehicle, a go-kart, from a washing machine motor, as a youth. Wes could look at a problem or an inefficiency and develop a tool or solution to make it work. He was a skilled wood-worker, making or restoring many items. One of his favorite pastimes was taking a drive on the back-roads of Grant County. Other interests included reading, bird watching, antiquing, drawing, gardening, and driving in a manner that increased his gas mileage.

Wes served in the Army and was stationed in Berlin, Germany as a member of the Drum and Bugle Corps of the Berlin Command during the Korean Conflict.