COTTAGE GROVE - Shirley “Charlie” Ann Kopp, age 65, of Cottage Grove, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at home. A memorial service will be held at HOPE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 3702 Hwy. AB, McFarland, at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday. Full obituary and online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Kopp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.