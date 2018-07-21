BARABOO—Duane Edward Kopf, 78, of Baraboo, passed away on Friday, July 20, 2018, at St. Clare Meadows Care Center with his loving family by his side. He had been diagnosed with lung cancer in April of 2018.
Duane was born on April 23, 1940, in Baraboo, to Raymond and Josephine (Schara) Kopf. On June 16, 1962, he was united in marriage to Virginia Bruce. From this union they were blessed with two children, Nancy and Bruce. Less than a year after his marriage, Duane was drafted into the United States Army, where he served his country during the Vietnam war.
Duane was a carpenter by trade for 46 years. He had been employed as a superintendent at Tri-North Builders of Madison, where he worked for 21 years before retiring in 2006. He was a proud member of the Carpenter’s Union—Local 314 for over 53 years.
In his retirement, he enjoyed fishing, deer and turkey hunting, snowmobiling, campfires and cutting wood. Most importantly to Duane was spending time with his family and grandchildren whom he loved dearly. He will be truly missed by his family and many friends.
Duane is survived by his wife of 56 years, Virginia of Baraboo; two children, Nancy (John) McKay of Waukesha and Bruce (Kristina) Kopf of Baraboo; five grandchildren, Destiny (fiance’ Matt Steege) and Cody Kopf, Alexis, Kaylee and Morgan McKay; brother, Francis (Billi) Kopf of Oregon; sister-in-law, Elaine Kopf of Baraboo; and brother-in-law, Ray Astle of Reedsburg. Also surviving are in-laws, Richard (Avice) Bruce, Lois Pierce, Jim (Gail) Bruce, all of Reedsburg; and many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Raymond and Josephine, Duane was preceded in death by his brother, Everett Kopf; sister, LaVon Astle; two nieces, Tina Gudenschwager and Sandy Marselle; brother-in-law, Don Pierce; and in-laws, Robert and Ella (Baldwin) Bruce.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 26, 2018, at ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 624 East St., Baraboo, with Pastor Tim Kushke officiating. Visitation will take place at the church on Wednesday, July 25, 2018, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and on Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be held in Walnut Hill Cemetery, Baraboo.
Duane’s family would like to thank the Baraboo Cancer Treatment team for his care during treatments, and the amazing staff members at St. Clare Meadows that made his final days peaceful and filled with love. The Rago-Baldwin Funeral Home is assisting the family.