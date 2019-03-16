MADISON / GLEN ELLYN, Ill. / ST. CHARLES, Ill. - Tracy Eugene Koop, age 76, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born on Nov. 2, 1942, in Chicago, Ill., the son of Emil and Virginia (Stabell) Koop. Tracy's family later moved to St. Charles, Ill., where he graduated from St. Charles High School in 1960.
He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1961 to 1965, working in Statistical Services. This was the training ground for his lifetime profession as a computer programmer. In 1967, Tracy married Margaret Hanson. Ten years later, he and his business partner formed Systech, Inc., which specialized in developing software for many companies, particularly the ready-mix industry. Their clients were located in the metropolitan Chicago area and over 10 other states.
In his retirement years in Madison, Tracy served as a crossing guard for the city. He enjoyed golfing, and he loved cars and boats. Yet his favorite leisure activity was biking all the trails here in Madison and many of the "Rails to Trails" bike routes in Wisconsin, Illinois and Missouri.
Tracy is survived by his wife, Margaret; two daughters, Melissa (Marcelino) Gonzalez-Koop and Marianne (David) Orme; five grandsons, Hugo, Samuel and Max Gonzalez-Koop, and Daniel and Jonathan Orme; and four siblings, Valerie Evans, George Koop, Kandy Koop and John Koop. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A private memorial celebration will be held for the immediate family at a date yet to be determined. The family wishes to thank the staff of Agrace Hospice for their care of Tracy. Online condolences and memories can be shared at www.gundersonfh.com.