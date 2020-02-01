Kook, Russell L.

MERRIMAC — Russell L. Kook, age 72, of Merrimac, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born on Dec. 29, 1947, in Memphis, Tenn., the son of Everett and Betty Lou (Vaccaro) Jumper. Russell married LuAnn Beecher on June 15, 1980, in Las Vegas.

Russell was the owner of Caledonia Tree Farm since 1987. He was a president and board member of the Christmas Tree Association of Wisconsin for the last 10 years. Russell played on the Mad Town Flyers softball team for many years and loved supporting local businesses like Knoches. He enjoyed fishing, cooking, the outdoors, and NASCAR. Russell loved traveling, especially to Daytona Beach, to Canada for fishing, and to Jamaica when he was younger. He was a foodie who loved his southern roots and he never lost his accent.

Russell is survived by his wife, LuAnn; son, Russell (Abbey) Kook; daughter, Karlee Kook; sisters, Cheryl (David) Jumper Jez, Wendy (Mark) Jenkins, and Cynthia Kook; brothers, Kenneth Kook, Daryl (Julie) Jumper, and Sandy Kook; brothers-in-law, Steve (Vicki) Beecher, Jerry (Linda) Beecher, and Calvin (Kathy) Beecher; sisters-in-law, Angela Powers, Penny (Gene) Lamb, and Connie (Art) Vyse; mother-in-law, Isabel Beecher; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and father-in-law, Bert Douglas Beecher.

A celebration of Russell’s life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

