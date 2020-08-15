Komai, Hirochika

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - Hirochika Komai, of Madison, age 82, died on Aug. 8, 2020, at home shortly after a diagnosis of stomach cancer.

He was born in Tokyo, Japan, in 1938 and his childhood was shaped by the experience of living in the bombed-out city and especially the food of post-war Japan (boiled powdered milk and caramels made from carrot sugar). His father taught archaeology at Tokyo University and taught him not to judge without reasonable cause, and not to waste a grain of rice. His mother was skilled in Japanese paper collage and taught him the importance of creating something original by hand, and how to sew on a button.

A graduate of Tohoku University in Sendai, he came to the United States in 1962 to study, receiving his Ph.D. in biochemistry from the University of California-Berkeley in 1968. He conducted research at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn. From 1972 to 2006, he was a research scientist for the University of Wisconsin-Madison, first at the Institute for Enzyme Research and then in the Department of Anesthesiology.