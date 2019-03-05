WAUNAKEE - Joseph Henry Koltes, age 86 of Waunakee, passed away on March 2, 2019, after a brief illness. Joe was born on Jan. 16, 1933, to Harry and Lillian (Oncken) Koltes. He grew up on Grant Street in Waunakee with his older sister, Mary (Schaenzer), and younger brother, James. Joe graduated from Waunakee High School in 1951, where he played football and basketball, participated in the senior class play, and was chosen to be homecoming king. He later graduated from UW-Madison with a degree in business.
After college, Joe served in the U.S. Army, spending much of his enlistment in Alaska. Upon his return to Madison he met his future wife, Colette Collins. Joe and Colette were married on April 30, 1960. They welcomed daughters Abby, Polly, and Wendy and raised them in the house next to Joe's boyhood home in Waunakee.
Joe took over the family lumber yard business, Koltes Lumber Company, owning stores in Waunakee and Lodi. All three of his daughters, and later his three eldest grandchildren, followed him into the family business.
Joe and Colette traveled the world together, including annual winter treks to the Southwest and Las Vegas. He enjoyed talking business, especially how the stock market was doing that day. Joe was a keen negotiator, and relished wheeling and dealing to get the best bargain. He also liked to play a round of golf at Sil Maly's course outside of Waunakee. Joe pursued life-long learning about a variety of topics including history, travel, and politics. He participated in the PLATO learning programs at UW-Madison and volunteered as an usher at the Overture Center. Joe recently made a donation to support the new Waunakee Public Library.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents; his older sister; his infant daughter, Jenny; and his adored wife, Colette. He is survived by his daughters, Abby Koltes of Waunakee, Polly Koltes (Dave Langowski) of Lodi, and Wendy (Doug Koop) also of Lodi. Joe is further survived by five grandchildren, Amanda Taylor-Tennent (Ross Tennent) and Jordan Taylor (Ashley) of Waunakee, Jakob "Cubby" Taylor (Emily) of Mazomanie, and Antonia and Josephine Langowski of Lodi, as well as six great-grandchildren, Stella and Fiona Tennent, Lydia and Haley Taylor, and Collin and Riley Taylor. Other survivors include his brother, James, of Waunakee; and his companion of several years, Nancy Baker, of Lone Rock.
A Memorial service will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at WINN-CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 5785 Highway Q, Waunakee. The Rev. Doug Locken will preside. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of services.