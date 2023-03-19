Kolten William Wilson, age 27, passed away unexpectedly March 15, 2023, in Neenah, WI.

Kolten was born and grew up in McFarland, WI, and attended the McFarland area schools. Kolten struggled with addiction, but was happily sober for the last two-and-a-half years. Family was very important to Kolten and he loved them all very much.

Kolten was very proud to have started his own business, in addition to his career at Red Robin. He enjoyed life and lived each day to the fullest. He will be missed by many and will forever be in our hearts.

He is survived by his father, Kevin (Karen) Wilson; mother, Sheril Wilson; siblings: Brittany (Chris) Groves, Grayson Wilson, Jose Vasquez, Cody Homan, Kourtney Wilson (John); and grandmothers: Mary Ann Wilson and Marilyn Kammerude. He was proceeded in death by his grandfather, Bert Wilson.

In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to Tellurian in Monona, WI. Helping others with sobriety was important to him.

Celebrations of Life will be held in Oshkosh, WI, and McFarland, WI, at later dates.