BLUE RIVER / MADISON—Reed B. Kolman, age 79, of Madison and formally of Blue River, passed away on Monday Nov. 19, 2018, at his home in Madison . He was born on May 23, 1939, in Blue River, Wis., the son of Roy and Phyllis (Bloyer) Kolman. He married Judy Martin on Jan. 14, 1961, in Dubuque, Iowa. She preceded him in death on Sept. 13, 2002.
Reed worked as a heavy equipment mechanic for several years.
He is survived by two daughters, Dawn Bass of Lodi, Jill Meadors of Madison; one son, Len (Linda) Kolman of Montello; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers: Stephen Kolman of Muscoda, Donald Kolman of Muscoda; three sisters; Sophie (Don) Ward of Alaska, twins Mary Quinlan of Lake Delton, Alice (Bob) Bohn of Muscoda. He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Frank, George, Tom and Guy Kolman; two sisters: Clara Adkins, June Ward.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, at 12 Noon, at KENDALL FUNERAL HOME in Boscobel, with Pastor Duane Thomas officiating. Burial is in the Blue River Cemetery. Friends may call on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the Kendall Funeral Home in Boscobel. Online condolences can be sent to www.kendallfuneralservice.com.