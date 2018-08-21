MADISON—Frank J. Kolman, age 75, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, at SSM Health, St. Mary’s Hospital. He was born on Sept. 15, 1942, in Boscobel, Wis., the son of Roy and Phyllis (Bloyer) Kolman. He married Karen Bauman on June 23, 1962, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.
Frank worked for Kerr McGee for 30 years, retiring in 1995 and also for Woodman’s from 1993—2007. He enjoyed bowling, golf and watching the Packers and the Brewers. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren and his dog, Jasper.
Frank is survived by his wife, Karen; sons, Andrew (Karin) Kolman and Ronald (Paula) Kolman; daughters, Julie (Mike) Smithback and Peggy (Scott) Meskan; grandchildren, Alex (Ellen) and Emily Smithback, Thomas, Tyler, Carter, Ella and Maya Kolman; six brothers and sisters; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by five brothers and sisters.
Memorial services will be held at DOOR CREEK CHURCH, 6602 Dominion Dr. (corner of Sprecher and Dominion) at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, with Rev. Cal Steiner presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. The family wishes to thank Dr. Mohan, Dr. Lepeak and Dr. Wilson for all of their wonderful care and support given to Frank. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
