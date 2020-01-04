Kollatz, Nancy Ann

ARENA - We were all blessed to have known and loved Nancy Ann Kollatz, age 82 of Arena, Wis. who went home to her Lord on Jan. 3, 2020, after her valiant fight with cancer. Nancy was born on July 27, 1937, in West Allis, Wis. to Arthur and Alice (Kippers) Kollatz.

Nancy grew up in West Allis, Wis. and was an incredible athlete in many sports – tennis, softball, speed skating – you name it. After graduating from the University of Wisconsin, she taught in the River Valley School District, retiring after 40 years. She came to know the Lord at Arena Bible Church where she served and worshipped for many years. Nancy ran a successful farm raising beef cattle. So many things in life brought joy to Nancy, including watching all Badger sports, the Packers, and tennis; time outdoors on her farm; and time spent with her beloved dogs, Murphy and Gigi. Nancy contributed to many charities for veterans, children, and animals.

Nancy is survived by her cousin, Warren Kippers; nephew, Kevin Kippers; niece, Susan Haas and their families; Kathy Kippers; her adopted family, the Baumans; and many dear neighbors and friends.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Alice (Kippers) Kollatz; and her brother, Don.