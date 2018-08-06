MADISON / FORT MYERS, Fla.—Max Ferdinand “Fred” Koletzke Jr., age 92, died on Friday, July 27, 2018, at Hope Hospice in Shell Point Retirement Community, Fort Myers, Fla., after suffering from advanced dementia. Max was born on Dec. 20, 1925, in Appleton, Wis.
Max served as second lieutenant in the U.S. Army for the post-World War II occupation of Japan. In 1948, he married Janet Playman, his 9th grade sweetheart, also from Appleton. Max graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1949, then had a long career as civil municipal engineer for many small towns in south central Wisconsin.
After Max’s retirement, he and Janet split their time between Madison, Wis. and Sanibel, Fla. for over 30 years, and were active organizing rides for bicycle clubs in both locations. They also made countless journeys sailing as skipper or crew in the Mediterranean, Caribbean, and South Pacific; and skiing and river cruising in Europe and the U.S. In fact, much of Max’s time was spent either on a trip or eagerly planning the next one.
Max was preceded in death by his wife, Janet. He is survived by and will be missed by his daughter, Marilyn Koletzke, and her partner, Ginna Wilkerson of Tampa, Fla.; his son, Peter Koletzke, and his wife, Anne M. Koletzke of Petaluma, Calif.; as well as a sister-in-law, nieces, and a nephew.
A memorial gathering will be held for family and friends in Madison in October. A memorial service will be held at the Sanibel Congregational United Church of Christ on Dec. 20, 2018.
Memorial donations may be made in the name of Max F. Koletzke, Jr. to Free Bikes for Kidz Madison, 213 W. Madison St., Lake Mills, WI 53551, (608) 213-7476, http://fb4kmadison.org/donate/.