MADISON—Clifford Paul Kolberg, age 97, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, in Madison, Wis. He was born on Jan. 18, 1921, in the Town of Howe, Wis. He was the son of Paul A. Kolberg and Anna P. (Heinrich) Kolberg. He was married to Verabelle V. Baumann for 28 years. He was married to Marie J. Burge from 1977 until her death in 2017.
Clifford went to high school in Milwaukee, and graduated from University of Wisconsin- Madison with a degree in mechanical engineering. He served in World War II flying 50 missions in Europe. He achieved the rank of 1st lieutenant, and 1st pilot of a B-24 Liberator. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and Air Medal with Oak Leaf Clusters Military Medals. The country of Greece also awarded him the Hellenic Medal.
Upon returning from the war, he earned his light building certificate from U.W.-Madison. He began his residential building career in 1950 as Kolberg Builders, Inc. As a charter member of the Madison Area Builders Association, he participated in numerous Madison Area Parade of Homes. He built many homes on the west side of Madison, including the University Hill Farms Neighborhood. He also was a co-developer of Belmar Hills Neighborhood in Fitchburg. His hobbies included fishing, flying, hunting, forestry and snow skiing. Later in life his interests included managed forestry, and he was an early member of the Wisconsin Woodlands Owners Association.
Clifford is survived by children, Paul (Mary) Kolberg, Sharyn (Jim) Bents, Terry (Nancy) Kolberg, Janice (Pat) Grosse, and Karen (Mike) Stolen; his grandchildren, Derrick (Angela) Bents, Lindsay (Ben) Betita, Erica (Susnata) Basak, and Caitlin Kolberg; and his great-grandchildren, Jonah Betita, Adelyn Basak and Conor Bents.
A visitation will be held at MOUNT OLIVE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 110 N. Whitney Way, Madison, on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, at 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. The service will be officiated by Pastor Jason Zobel. Memorials may be made to Mount Olive Lutheran Church.
