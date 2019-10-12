Kolb, Guenther Frederick Herman

BARNEVELD - Guenther Frederick Herman Kolb, age 100, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Attic Angel Health Center. He was born on June 6, 1919, in Plankstadt, Germany to Valentin and Eva (Saam) Kolb, moving to the U.S. when he was 8. He earned a B.A. at Hartwick College and an M.A. at Columbia University. He served in World War II as a lab technician at Halloran General Hospital and as an interrogator of prisoners of war in the European Theater in the campaigns of the Ardennes, Central Europe and Rhineland.
Guenther married Victoria Larson on June 26, 1954, and moved to Deerfield, Ill. Together, they raised their family and enjoyed an amazing 65 years of marriage. He was an admired and respected Biology and Science teacher who inspired many young minds.
Guenther was actively involved in his communities, through church, Lion’s Club, Optimists Club, Wisconsin Woodland Owners Association and the American Legion. He served as an AFS officer and he was a Freemason for 75 years.
Guenther is survived by his wife, Victoria Kolb; daughters, Wendy (Mike) Harris, Debbie (Kevin) Magee and Kamie Kolb; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at ATTIC ANGEL PLACE, 8301 Old Sauk Road, Middleton, at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, with the Rev. Jim Hearne presiding. Military honors to follow the service. A celebration of life will follow the service until 3:30 p.m. For information regarding memorials and honoring Guenther visit www.gundersonfh.com.