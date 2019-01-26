STOUGHTON - John P. Kokkonen, age 65, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Skaalen Nursing and Rehabilitation. He was born in Superior, on Sept.17, 1953, the second oldest of seven children to Albert and Norma Kokkonen. John graduated from Northwestern High School in Maple, Wis. in 1972. He attended UW-Superior and received a Bachelor of Science degree.
John worked at Skaalen for 35 years in maintenance. On May 28, 1993, he married Nancy Johnson. Together they enjoyed spending time in Door County and downtown Madison, camping, and spending time with family.
John is survived by his wife of 25 years, Nancy; stepchildren, Jennifer (Joel) Hansen and Todd Ylvisaker; step-grandchildren, Colton, Callie, Riley, Gracie and Tucker; siblings, Linda (Tom) Erickson, Joy (Jeff) Nelson, Charlie (Noreen Hazlett), Gerald and Donald; nieces and nephews; extended family; and many friends and coworkers. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, David.
Memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at SKAALEN HOME CHAPEL, 400 N. Morris St., Stoughton, with the Rev. James Koza officiating. Friends and relatives are invited to a luncheon, following the services in the Skaalen dining hall. Friends may greet the family from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Saturday.
A special thank you to Agrace HospiceCare Inc., and to all of the staff of Skaalen, for their care and compassion. SISU Please share your memories of John at www.CressFuneralService.com.