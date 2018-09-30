BARABOO—Opal Emma Kohlmeyer, age 92, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, at home with family by her side. Opal, daughter of Adolph and Meta (Friede) Baumbach, was born June 30, 1926, in Baraboo. She attended St. John’s Lutheran Church school and was a graduate of Baraboo High School, class of 1943. On Nov. 9, 1946, she was united in marriage to Harlich “Harley” Kohlmeyer at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Baraboo. She was employed at Industrial Coils and most recently, served as County Clerk. Opal worked side by side with her husband, running and operating their family dairy farm. She was a devoted and dedicated wife and mother.
Survivors include her children, Sandra (Steven) Cohoon of Baraboo, Kenneth (Theresa) Kohlmeyer of Reedsburg, Keith (Jennie) Kohlmeyer of Baraboo and Linda (Bill) Searls of Prairie du Sac; three grandchildren, Jennifer (fiancé, Wes Arts), Katie and Matthew. She is further survived by sister-in-law, Darlene Kohlmeyer; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Opal was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harley; brother, Richard “Dick” Baumbach; and her sister.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at 11 a.m. at ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH in Baraboo, with Pastor Tim Kuske officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in North Freedom. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at REDLIN FUNERAL HOME in Baraboo, as well as from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Thursday.
Memorials may be made to a cancer fund, St. John’s Lutheran Church or Agrace HospiceCare. The family would like to extend a thank you to Dr. Johnson, Dr. Andres, Dr. Tierney, Dr. Adams, Dr. Porter, the staff at Sauk Prairie Clinics, and a very special thank you to Agrace HospiceCare.