OREGON - Charles W. "Chuck" Kohlman, age 60, of Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital. He was born on April 6, 1958, in Madison, the son of Paul and Kathleen (Mooney) Kohlman. Charles graduated from Oregon High School in 1976. He married Mary Kay Drea on May 8, 1982, at Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church.
Chuck worked as a parts manager for Miller-Bradford & Risberg, retiring Aug. 1, 2014. He and Mary Kay worked weekends running Drea's Bar on Loreto Ridge and enjoyed bartending.
Chuck was very active with the Special Olympics, Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church where he volunteered for the marriage preparation class for a number of years, and was president of the People Married To Drea's support group.
He was a master griller, great cook and party planner. Chuck loved looking at collector cars, miniature farm equipment, and red tractors, going to the Thresheree in Edgerton, and tinkering with anything with a motor. He was a kind gentle man. Chuck was very proud to be Katie's dad and an uncle to his amazing nieces and nephews. He was a great brother and friend and loved keeping tabs on those he cared about.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Mary Kay; daughter, Katie Kohlman; siblings, Rick (Sue) Mooney, Mary Ellen Kohlman, and Tom (Kay) Kohlman; brothers-in-law, Mike (Linda) Drea and Pat (Sheila) Drea, and beloved nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Dennis Kohlman and Timothy Kohlman; mother-in-law, Agnes Drea; and brother-in-law, Cubby Drea.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at HOLY MOTHER OF CONSOLATION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 651 N. Main St., Oregon, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019, with Father Gary Wankerl presiding. Burial will be held at Our Lady of the Field Cemetery in Loreto, at a later date. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Saturday.
Memorials may be gifted in Chuck's name to Oregon Special Olympics.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Russell Hermus, Dr. Chris Eggert and our family and friends for the last 30 years through Chuck's medical journey. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.