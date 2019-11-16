MADISON - Timothy J. Kohl was a graduate of McFarland High School class of 1972. He attended the University of Wisconsin, Madison and graduated with Degrees in Agri Business and Food Science. Tim was employed as a Food Safety Specialist at Oscar Mayer Madison for 30 years. Tim then went on to work for Cook and Thurber, Southeastern Grocery, and his latest endeavor was with the Fiesta Mart Corporation of Houston, Texas. Timothy was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Laverne Kohl; in-laws, Lawrence and Mary Hess; brother-in-law, Al Mahsem, all of McFarland, Wis. He is survived by his beloved wife, friend, sidekick, and soulmate, Margaret Kohl. His two sons who he loved with all of his heart, Joshua (Susan) Kohl, and Benjamin Kohl, both of New Braunfels, Texas. Tim’s pride and joy were his five grandchildren, Ivy and Gabriel Kohl of New Braunfels, Texas, and Eli, Jackson and Zoe Kohl of Milton, Wis. Tim enjoyed hijinks and laughter with his brothers and sister, Bill (Patrice) Kohl Lugoff, S.C., Tom (Mona) Kohl, Fort Atkinson, Wis., Francey (Ron) Reis Kohl, Woodbine, Md., Gene (Susie) Kohl, Greenfield, Wis., sister-in-law, Mary (Brad) Brownsville, Wis. His crew of nieces and nephews, John, Joel, Jamie, Jessie, Jeff, Alyson, Adam, Sarah, and Madison, who all brought fun into Tim’s Life. Tim shared a lot of love and was loved in return by so many wonderful friends, especially his Mad City Ski Team Family. There love and support was a great comfort to Tim. Timmy will be missed by many but his kindness and generous heart will never be forgotten.
To plant a tree in memory of Timothy Kohl as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
