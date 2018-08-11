Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON / BARABOO—Michael Jerome “Mike” Kohl, age 64, of Baraboo, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, at UW Hospital and Clinics. He was born on April 4, 1954, in Madison, the son of Jerome and Adella (Popp) Kohl.

Mike served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam era. He retired from USIC after many years of hard work. He enjoyed camping, motor sports and was a train enthusiast. Mike was a Badgers and Packers fan. He liked the mountains and enjoyed photography.

Mike is survived by his sister, Kathy Edwards (Jim Brown); brother, David (Christine) Kohl; nieces, Stacy (Michael) Rich and Kristine Wright; uncles, James (Donna) Kohl and John (Reggie) Kohl; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Private services will be held per Mike’s request. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

