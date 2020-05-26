Kohl, James R.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON - James R. Kohl, age 90, passed away peacefully with his granddaughter, Kayla, and dog, Sadie, by his side, on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. He was born on June 30, 1929, in Madison, Wis. His grandmother and uncle raised him. James graduated from Central High School. James married Kathryn L. Carter on Jan. 19, 1951. Kathryn "Kitty" Kohl passed away on July 13, 2015.

James worked for AT&T for almost 32 years and retired April 16, 1986. He worked for many years at Vitense Golfland. He was on the board of directors for Heartland Credit Union for over 13 years.

He was on the board of directors for Madison Area Musicians Association Local 166. He was a member for over 74 years and played the drums with many bands over those years. He had over 21 years plus in the U.S. Army and the National Guard 32nd Division Band.

He was a Madison City Crossing Guard for 27 years. The kids and families were the love of his life. They were his extended family. He gave milk bones to many dogs. He made a wonderful impact on so many people's lives and made friends wherever he went. He was always a loving and giving soul.