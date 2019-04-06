MADISON - Daniel G. Koetke, age 47, of Madison, died the evening of March 15, 2019. Born Nov. 27, 1971, in Newton, Mass., he was the son of Walter J. Koetke Jr. and Carol Allen Koetke.
Daniel earned his Bachelor of Science in Resource Economics from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, and his Master of Business Administration from the Stern School of Business, New York University. He was a certified Six Sigma Black Belt in process improvement, as well as a lifelong avid musician.
He is survived by his mother, Carol Allen Koetke of Bloomington, Ind.; the mother of his oldest child, Michelle Sherry, Michaela (14); and the mother of his two youngest children, Kim Cantwell, Sadie (9) and Jonah (5). He is also survived by his two brothers, Walter (Cynthia) Koetke III, of San Francisco, Calif., and David (Mara) Koetke of New York City. He was preceded in death by his father, Walter J. Koetke Jr.
A family memorial service was held on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Beck Chapel in Bloomington, Ind.