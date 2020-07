Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

SUN PRAIRIE/FALL RIVER — A Celebration of Life will be held for Warren from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home in Sun Prairie. Please follow COVID-19 rules. A Lions Honor Guard will be held at 10 a.m.