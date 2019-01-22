REEDSBURG - Enola R. Koenig, age 91, of Reedsburg, died on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, in the Reedsburg Area Senior Life Center with her family by her side. She was born on Jan. 24, 1927, in Lime Ridge, the daughter of Paul and Rosa (Brandt) Weseloh. On June 10, 1949, she was married to LaVerne A. Koenig. Enola was a faithful member of St. John Lutheran Church in Loganville.
Survivors include her husband of 69 years, LaVerne; four children: Harley (Pam) Koenig, of Reedsburg; Barb (Leo) Schneider, of DeForest; Dean (Tammy) Koenig, of Hickory, N.C., and Bev (Tom) Keel, of Reedsburg; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law: Betty Weseloh, of Baraboo; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother: Marvin Weseloh.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, at ST. JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH in Loganville, with Pastor Tim Anderson officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. There will be a visitation from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Thursday at HOOF FUNERAL HOME in Reedsburg, and after 10 a.m., on Friday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John Lutheran Church would be appreciated. The Hoof Funeral Home is serving the family.