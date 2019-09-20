FORT ATKINSON / PORTAGE - Michael E. “Mick” Koehler, age 74, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019. He took his own life and has found his peace.
Michael was born on July 22, 1945 in Portage, the son of Edward and Millie (Skare) Koehler. He graduated from Portage High School in 1963, attended Wausau Technical Institute and Madison
Technical School. Mick completed a Journeyman Line Technician apprenticeship in 1973. He had worked for Gaskets, Inc., Gisholt Machine Co., WP&L/Alliant Energy, Koshkonong Mounds Country Club, and Badger Press.
Mick enjoyed sports. In high school he played football, basketball, and baseball. Later in life, he enjoyed softball, bowling, and was an avid golfer. Mick had a passion for cars that included his prized '63 Corvette. Mick was a loyal friend, father, and employee. At the end of his life, he enjoyed being outdoors, maintaining his good friend Bill Hamilton's property, and the camaraderie of all his friends.
He is survived by his children, Brian (Sara) Koehler, Beth Koehler (Kevin Gort), Aaron (Greta) Koehler, and Michael (Lacey) Koehler; his grandchildren, Ella, Ryan, Megan, and another expected in December; his sister, Patricia “Pat” (Loran) Wood; his brothers, Thom Koehler (Carol Turinski) and Robert Koehler; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
No formal services will be held. A memorial visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019, at the PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage (www.pmmfh.com). Afterwards, a celebration of life gathering will take place at a local establishment; details to follow. His cremated remains will be scattered in his favorite locations.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to Garden of Angels at W11360 State Hwy 33, Portage, Wis. 53901.
