Koehl, Francis Norbert

Francis graduated from Mendon High School and lived and worked in Chariton County until enlisting in the U.S. Army. He served in the Army Air Corps in England, France and Germany during World War II as an aircraft engine mechanic. After the war, Francis followed two of his sisters to Wisconsin, starting work at the Ford Dealership in Middleton and later at the Ford Dealership in Prairie du Sac. It was there he met Marion Quam. They were married on Nov. 10, 1947, in Sauk City, Wis., and made their home and raised their family in the Sauk Prairie area. Francis was employed by Olin Mathieson Chemical Corporation as a maintenance supervisor at the Badger Army Ammunition Works for over 30 years before he retired in 1984. Our father loved few things more than a good story and entertained us often with his. He could fix almost anything from a lawnmower to an airplane to a manufacturing plant. He was a man with a kind heart, a quick wit, a strong will, and enduring love for his family. Francis was happy in his garden and hunting with his Springer Spaniels, and he never tired of visiting the area in Missouri where he grew up. He attended St. Joseph Hurricane Branch near Mendon, and was later a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Sauk City.