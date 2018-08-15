SAUK PRAIRIE—Robert J. Koci, age 30, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Aug. 10, 2018. He was born in Madison on July 13, 1988, to John M. Koci and Sandra E. Breunig. Robert was a graduate of Sauk Prairie High School; class of 2007. Following high school he studied at MATC in Madison.
His love of winter and snow boarding took him to Colorado where he worked as a snow maker and groomer at Winter Park Resort. There he met the love of his life, Caitlin Wilhelm. He loved spending time with his family and friends and their mischievous adventures. Robert enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, anything on the water and campfire stories with family and friends. He was a true adventurer.
Robert fought a long valiant battle with testicular cancer, which began at the age of 19 until the time of his passing.
Robert will be missed by his girlfriend, Caitlin Wilhelm; his parents, John M.(Kristi) Koci and Sandra E. Breunig; brother, Mikail Koci; paternal grandmother, Connie Koci; maternal grandparents, Delwin and Donna Breunig; and many other cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Raymond Koci.
A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, at ST. ALOYSIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 115 Madison St., Sauk City. A visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Aug. 17, 2018, at HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME, 251 Water St., Sauk City. Visitation will continue from 9 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. the morning of mass. Interment will be held in the St. Aloysius Cemetery.
Robert’s family wishes to thank his girlfriend, Caitlin, for her love and support; Agrace Hospice Staff, UW Oncology and the many nurses and doctors who have helped Robert through his treatment. Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.