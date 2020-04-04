Koci, Kristi (Lynch)

Koci, Kristi (Lynch)

MADISON—Kristi (Lynch) Koci passed away on March 9, 2020 at the age of 52. Services are pending due to current COVID-19 health concerns.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3325 E. Washington Ave.

Madison (608) 249-6666

