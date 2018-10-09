WAUNAKEE—Vincent Koch passed away peacefully with his son, daughter, and grandson at his side at Waunakee Manor on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at the age of 94. He was preceded in death by his mother, Priscilla; stepmother, Grace; father, Martin; little sister, Thresa Mae; infant brother, Arthur; and brother, Father Clarence. He was wed to his wife, Selma, until her passing in 1998.
Vincent is survived by his son, Al; daughter, Marilyn (Leon); six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his special friend, Sally, and fun-loving card-playing friends.
Vincent was a lifelong farmer, still reading farm magazines until his last days, and always interested in farm activities on drives around the countryside. He enjoyed his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and other young family members, lighting up when he saw them. Vince also loved participating as a grand-friend with students in the grand-friend program. Their visits were eagerly awaited! He loved to travel, and enjoyed seeing wonderful places in the world with Selma at his side. Vince was a devoted Catholic, whose religious beliefs guided him through good days and bad.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, at 11 a.m. at ST. JOHN’S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 209 South St., Waunakee. Monsignor James Gunn will officiate. Friends may call at the church on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will take place in the church cemetery.
Wherever Vince went, people often commented, “What a nice man!” That’s right...he was! In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be selected by the family following the services. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
