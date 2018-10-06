WAUNAKEE—Vincent M. Koch, age 94, of Waunakee, died on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at Waunakee Manor Health Care Center. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, at 11 a.m., at ST. JOHN’S CATHOLIC CHURCH, in Waunakee. Friends may call at the church on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will take place in the church cemetery.
A complete obituary will follow in Wednesday’s Wisconsin State Journal.
Winn-Cress
Funeral and Cremation Service
5785 Highway Q, Waunakee
(608) 849-4513