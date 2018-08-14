Try 1 month for 99¢

POYNETTE - Michael John Koch, age 69, passed away peacefully at his home in Poynette, on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral services will be held at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Poynette, on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, at 7 p.m., with Pastor Christopher Amen officiating. Private burial will be at Hillside Cemetery in Poynette. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Aug. 16, 2018, from 4 p.m. until the time of service.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.

