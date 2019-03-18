BARABOO - Dorothy Koch, age 93, of Baraboo, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Oak Park Place. Dorothy, daughter of Eugene and Nellie (Harris) Dalton, was born Oct. 20, 1925, in Milwaukee. She was united in marriage to Willard Koch in Montello on April 27, 1946. She was employed as a supervisor by Briggs and Stratton for over 30 years. In her free time, Dorothy enjoyed doing ceramics, playing cards and traveling.
Survivors include her son, Richard (Joanne) Koch; grandchildren, Kim (Eric) Czerwinski, Julie (Nick) Brunner and Andy Koch; great-granddaughter, Kira; great-great-granddaughter, Azura; siblings, Betty Hayes of Portage, June Morgan of Fond du Lac, Virginia Eiberg of Menomonee Falls, Jack Dalton of Zion, Ill. and Barbara (Paul) Pfeiffer of Montello; sisters-in-law, Andrea Dalton and Joann Dalton; brother-in-law, Ervin Shurpit; as well as other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Willard; daughter, Sueann Phillips; siblings, Donald (Ann) Dalton, Robert Dalton, Nancy Shurpit, Tom Dalton and Judy Dalton; and brothers-in-law, Vern Morgan, Pete Hayes and Larry Eiberg.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at REDLIN FUNERAL HOME, 401 Madison Ave., Baraboo, with Pastor Lisa Newberry officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home on Saturday. Private entombment will take place at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. The family would like to thank Oak Park Place and staff for the care shown to Dorothy.