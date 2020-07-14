Koch, Donald M. "Don"

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - Donald "Don" Koch, age 96, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the VA Hospital in Madison. He was born on Aug. 17, 1923, in Sun Prairie, to Peter and Anna Koch.

Donald married Marcella "Sally" Suchomel on Oct. 11, 1944, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cottage Grove. They celebrated 65 years of marriage prior to Sally's death in 2010. Together they had four children, Duane, Connie, Robert, and Daniel.

Don was drafted into the U.S. Navy and served in World War II for two years. Upon his return from the war, he met his one-year old son, Duane. Don worked for a time at Gardner Baking Company and was self-employed as a builder. He also owned his own business selling and servicing dry cleaning equipment throughout the state of Wisconsin. He made many lifelong friends along the way.

Don enjoyed polka music, dancing and telling a good joke. He played the accordion for anyone who would listen. His tag lines were: "I need a new accordion; this one makes mistakes." and "We're not good, but we're loud."